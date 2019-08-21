Critical Analysis: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (NASDAQ:PBNK)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 3 0 2.60 PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.81%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 42.79% 8.56% 1.00% PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 25.34% 14.01% 1.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $104.81 million 3.81 $28.53 million $1.08 16.15 PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH $20.51 million 2.98 $5.35 million N/A N/A

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, specialty commercial lending, small business administration and franchise lending, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, franchisees, commercial enterprises, not for profit institutions, institutional caliber commercial real estate developers and investors, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and individuals and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office Athens, Georgia; and 16 additional locations located in Fulton, Whitfield, and Oconee County, Georgia, as well as Hamilton, Union, Jefferson, Knox, and Loudon County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH Company Profile

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans and lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, home construction loans, letters of credit, commercial real estate loans, and government assisted loans. In addition, it offers online/mobile banking and cash management services; and other services consisting of automated teller machine/debit cards and safe deposit boxes, as well as debit card protection services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

