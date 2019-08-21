Cryptaur (CPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.88 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $49,860.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,206,747,134 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

