Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.23% of Cue Biopharma worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,159.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE remained flat at $$8.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 151.93% and a negative net margin of 2,039.41%. On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, SVP Colin Sandercock purchased 16,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,624.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,315 shares of company stock valued at $163,322. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

