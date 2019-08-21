CVCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $328,070.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. CVCoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and $328,070.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, BTC-Alpha and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00267014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.01314648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00092972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HADAX, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

