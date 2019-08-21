CyberMiles (CMT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.91 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $23.85 million and $2.91 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Tokenomy, Cobinhood and BCEX. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00708324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00026670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00014741 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, OKEx, Zebpay, IDEX, Huobi, Tokenomy, BCEX, LBank, CoinBene, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Koinex, IDCM and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.