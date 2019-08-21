CYBG PLC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CYB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.47

CYBG PLC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CYB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.47 ($1.75) and last traded at A$2.48 ($1.76), with a volume of 2200968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.60 ($1.84).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.00.

CYBG PLC/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:CYB)

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

