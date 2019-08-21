CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.78). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 47.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 142,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,737. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $428.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

