D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Stock Price Up 1.1%

D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4)’s share price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 243 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.10), approximately 48,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 43,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.07).

Separately, FinnCap upped their price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 240.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In other news, insider Matthew Tod sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total value of £518,000 ($676,858.75).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

