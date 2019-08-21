Data Transaction Token (XD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $249,121.00

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Data Transaction Token has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and $249,121.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Data Transaction Token has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Data Transaction Token token can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Bitinka and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Data Transaction Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00267402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.01311397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,756,138 tokens. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Data Transaction Token is www.scroll.network.

Data Transaction Token Token Trading

Data Transaction Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDAX, Hotbit, IDEX and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Data Transaction Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Data Transaction Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Data Transaction Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.