DATx Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. DATx has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $597,201.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DATx has traded up 2% against the dollar. One DATx token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Rfinex and Kucoin.

Get DATx alerts:

DATx Token Profile

DATx’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, FCoin, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

