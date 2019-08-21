Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $120.61

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.61 and traded as high as $131.35. Deutsche Boerse shares last traded at $131.00, with a volume of 132,099 shares trading hands.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €129.45 ($150.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €128.18 and its 200 day moving average is €120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion and a PE ratio of 26.59.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

