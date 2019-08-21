Dimecoin Price Down 12.5% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $429.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

