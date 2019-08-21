DogeCash (DOGEC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $171.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $98,083.00 and approximately $171.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

