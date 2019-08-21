Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.11

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.11 and traded as low as $41.75. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises shares last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 1,122,037 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 31.32.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (ASX:DMP)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.