Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives $53.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 319,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,926. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $689,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $201,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,273,000 after acquiring an additional 85,427 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Donaldson by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

