DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Sees Large Volume Increase

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,200,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8,292% from the previous session’s volume of 181,128 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $2.06.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($41.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DPW stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 4.09% of DPW at the end of the most recent quarter.

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

