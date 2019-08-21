Dragon Coins (DRG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,799.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $27.53 million and approximately $15,799.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

