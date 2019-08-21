DRP Utility Reaches Market Capitalization of $594,388.00 (DRPU)

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One DRP Utility token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, DRP Utility has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. DRP Utility has a market capitalization of $594,388.00 and $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.73 or 0.04875066 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DRP Utility Token Profile

DRP Utility (DRPU) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC. DRP Utility’s official website is www.dcorp.it.

Buying and Selling DRP Utility

DRP Utility can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRP Utility should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DRP Utility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

