Dusk Network Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $18.00 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001873 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.55 or 0.04828972 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000847 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,571,088 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

