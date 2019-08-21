e-Chat Achieves Market Cap of $13,119.00 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. e-Chat has a market cap of $13,119.00 and approximately $18,822.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Chat token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, P2PB2B and Exrates. During the last seven days, e-Chat has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About e-Chat

e-Chat is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,329,684 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

