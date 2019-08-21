EagleX (EGX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27,065.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $27,065.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. In the last week, EagleX has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.01312135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000423 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

