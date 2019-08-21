EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a payout ratio of -1,214.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $21.72.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

