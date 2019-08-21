Eidoo (EDO) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Eidoo has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00003981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Binance and OKEx. Eidoo has a market cap of $21.06 million and $1.06 million worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00266555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.01318763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00093140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,288,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,001,765 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Ethfinex, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

