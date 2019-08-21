electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Up 7.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares shot up 7.1% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.82, 10,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 137,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Specifically, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 21,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 18,974 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $30,737.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 49,974 shares of company stock valued at $85,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of electroCore from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 90.27% and a negative net margin of 4,450.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 101.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 49.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

