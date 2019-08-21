Elysium Trading Down 2% This Week (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Elysium has a market capitalization of $21,690.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysium has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00720039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00015310 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,346,925 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

