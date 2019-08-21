Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Emergent Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:EMGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.29. Emergent Capital shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 50,000 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC)

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.