Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.00

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

The company has a market cap of $31.37 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.58.

Empresaria Group Company Profile (LON:EMR)

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary, and offshore recruitment services, as well as training services. The company serves customers in various sectors, such as technical and industrial, professional services, IT, digital and design, retail, executive search, healthcare, aviation, and other services.

