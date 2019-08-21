Energo Trading Down 12.1% This Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Energo token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, CoinEgg and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Energo has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $464,767.00 and approximately $8,276.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TSL is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs.

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, Coinrail, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

