Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires 6,396 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Enlightenment Research LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.59.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

