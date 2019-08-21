Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $114.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Entergy traded as high as $110.79 and last traded at $110.74, with a volume of 34426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.21.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.78.

In other Entergy news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 21,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,127,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,576,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,513 shares of company stock worth $12,517,775 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,485,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,095,000 after acquiring an additional 786,788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,436,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,367,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,750,000 after purchasing an additional 645,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

