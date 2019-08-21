Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

EPD stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 90.72%.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 119,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 74,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

