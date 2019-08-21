EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $580.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will post sales of $580.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $580.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $578.90 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $468.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.10.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 16,406 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $2,757,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,784,514.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 3,372 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.80, for a total value of $589,425.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,658 shares of company stock valued at $56,769,847. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 337.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,867. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

