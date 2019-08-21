ERM Power (ASX:EPW) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.50

Shares of ERM Power Ltd (ASX:EPW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$2.50 ($1.77) and last traded at A$2.45 ($1.73), with a volume of 1236365 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.72 ($1.22).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.81. The stock has a market cap of $610.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Jon Stretch sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.34), for a total transaction of A$678,600.00 ($481,276.60).

ERM Power Company Profile (ASX:EPW)

ERM Power Limited, a diversified energy company, engages in the generation and sale of electricity in Australia and the United States. It operates through Business Energy Australia, Generation Assets, and Other segments. The company operates 662 megawatts of low emission gas-fired power stations in Western Australia and Queensland.

