Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Hits New 12-Month High at $317.31

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $317.31 and last traded at $316.29, with a volume of 8889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.73.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.87.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 12,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.00, for a total value of $3,919,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,146 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420,856 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.