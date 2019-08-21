Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84116-3.8764 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.Estee Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $5.90-5.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $202.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.83 and its 200-day moving average is $170.38.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

