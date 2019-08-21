Eterbase (XBASE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $392,818.00

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Eterbase has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Eterbase has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $392,818.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, LATOKEN and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00064199 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00356261 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007178 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000094 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001245 BTC.

About Eterbase

Eterbase (XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,055,863 tokens. Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase’s official website is www.eterbase.com.

Buying and Selling Eterbase

Eterbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B, IDEX, DDEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.