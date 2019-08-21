ETHLend 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $158,164.00 (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, ETHLend has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One ETHLend token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Bibox and IDEX. ETHLend has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00268367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.01314669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00094526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About ETHLend

ETHLend’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Bibox, Gate.io, Binance, BiteBTC, ABCC, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

