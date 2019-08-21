Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce $193.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.35 million. Etsy posted sales of $150.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $800.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $790.67 million to $807.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $991.76 million, with estimates ranging from $956.21 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $64.00 price objective on Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price objective on Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

ETSY traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. 2,020,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Etsy has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $73.35.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 13,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $830,984.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,829.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $278,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,572 shares of company stock worth $2,046,791. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,519,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,230,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 104,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Etsy by 22.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,593,000 after buying an additional 266,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after buying an additional 148,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

