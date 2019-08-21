Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Euroseas stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 87,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.83. Euroseas has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 66.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Euroseas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

