Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ 10th Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,157 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Facebook were worth $111,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $184.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.70.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $43,462,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total value of $2,086,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,886 shares of company stock worth $202,031,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

