Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) were down 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 260,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 167,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Falco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.60.

Get Falco Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 million and a PE ratio of -7.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Falco Resources Company Profile (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.