Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $540.92 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.33. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLMN. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.35 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

