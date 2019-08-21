Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 3.7% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned approximately 0.12% of Ross Stores worth $44,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 32.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $54,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 26.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $76,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $3,070,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,491,810.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

ROST stock opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

