Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Grows Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 7,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.33.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $193.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.01. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $200.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

