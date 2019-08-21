Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.