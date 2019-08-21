Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Reduces Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned approximately 0.73% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $16,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,318.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

SFM stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

