Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 2,352 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

