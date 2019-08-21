Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 2,593 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

