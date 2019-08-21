FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) Announces Dividend of GBX 16

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 756 ($9.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 721 ($9.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,014 ($13.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $825.02 million and a P/E ratio of 21.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 846.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 896.49.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing professional services focusing on information technology (IT). Its four geographical operating segments: the United Kingdom and Ireland; North America; Rest of Europe, Middle East and Africa, excluding UK and Ireland (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

