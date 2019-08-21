Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Fiera Capital stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.79. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$10.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.35.

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 9,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$108,086.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,661.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

